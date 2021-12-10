This new Destiny 2 trailer features a debriefing on The Witch Queen

Tonight during The Game Awards 2021, Bungie showed off a trailer for the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen.

It is the sixth expansion and the fifth year of extended content for the game, and it will revolve around Savathun, The Witch Queen and sister of Oryx. You will remember the latter as the antagonist of the Destiny 1 expansion, The Taken King.

The expansion will add new content across the game, including new missions, PvE locations, PvP maps, player gear, weaponry, and a new raid. There are also four planned seasons to keep you occupied.

The Witch Queen comes with area called Savathun's Throne World which harbors the new Lucent Hive Guardians which will wield the Light against you, and they have their own Hive Ghosts. So they will be something to contend with.

You can expect some new weapons to use against them, such as the Glaive which is a melee weapon. In order to acquire it and some of the other new weapons, you will make use of a new crafting system. You’ll be able to forge all of The Witch Queen and Seasonal weapons, and the system will be more versatile than the Umbral system - it will even allow you to hunt for specific perks.

The new content will include a Legendary mode, which has some nice rewards, and it can played with a team or by yourself with scaling difficulty.

Initially set for launch this year, Witch Queen was delayed to early 2022. It is now set for release on February 22 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia.