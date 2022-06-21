There's a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 game-breaking bug on Switch

If you are playing Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords on Switch, you should be aware of a game-breaking bug that will stop you from finishing the game.

News of the bug was brought to everyone's attention by Twitter user Daniel Moore, who contacted Aspyr Media regarding the issue [thanks, IGN].

According to Aspyr, it is currently investigating workarounds for the issue but there isn't an ETA at present. An upcoming patch will address the issue, said the company.

The bug appears after landing on Onderon during the Basilisk Crash cutscene. It seems players cannot move past this to continue playing the game. Hopefully, Aspyr will fix the issue quickly.

KOTOR 2: The Sith Lords for Nintendo Switch arrived on June 8. A standalone sequel to KOTOR 2, the game will receive The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC for free later this year in Q3. Because the content won't be compatible with game save files, you will need to start a new game with the DLC content enabled to access the additional content.

Content included in the DLC features additional combat encounters, an ending that better reflects your choices, new crew dialogue, more quests, and a new mission where you star as the droid HK-47.