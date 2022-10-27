The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director’s Cut is now free to play via GOG Galaxy

In light of yesterday’s news about The Witcher being in receipt of a remake, in which it’s being built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, the original title is now free forever on GOG Galaxy.

The Witcher is a whopping 13 years old, and it’s definitely more deserving of a remake than some other titles receiving them lately (looking at you, Horizon Forbidden West). This also isn’t the first time that the game has gone free to play either, but this time around, it’s going to stay free forever.

Need a refresher? Here's a trailer for The Witcher: Enhanced Edition.

If you’re yet to play the game, or simply fancy revisiting it before more news about the remake emerges, now is your chance to do so without spending a single penny. Regardless, however, fans on the GOG forums aren’t happy about this.

A free game? How can people be displeased? Well, the issue is GOG Galaxy. Rather than being one of the many other games that you can simply purchase and install via GOG’s website, you actually have to install GOG’s Galaxy client to install The Witcher. This, to many, is seen as “another example of GOG aggressively pushing people towards installing their crappy non-portable proprietary ‘optional’ spyware DRM client.”

(PCDD) The Witcher Enhanced Edition Director's Cut & GWENT Card Are Free via GOG. https://t.co/b1uZbl7DEk pic.twitter.com/JaoWon6K57 — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) October 26, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That said, some users did note that complaining about GOG Galaxy is “silly” in their opinion, and that people should simply be happy that they can get the game for free. Another user also noted that while the Galaxy client is required to add the game to your account, you can then actually uninstall Galaxy and install The Witcher however you wish.

That said, if you do want to install The Witcher, you’ll need to install and open the GOG Galaxy client. Then, you’ll find The Witcher sat under ‘discover’ where you’ll be able to claim it. From here, go to your library of games and get it installed. Or you can uninstall GOG Galaxy and claim it from the website, your choice!

What do you reckon to the GOG Galaxy debate? And on that note, will you be picking up The Witcher, or are you among one of the many who already have it from the various other times it’s been made free, or placed on sale?