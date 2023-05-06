The Sims 4 Daring Lifestyle Bundle goes free on Epic Games Store next week

The next weekly freebie coming to Epic Games Store is a bundle for The Sims 4.

Called the Daring Lifestyle Bundle, it contains the Jungle Adventure Game Pack, the Luxury Party Stuff Pack, and the Fashion Street Kit.

The Sims 4 Jungle Adventure: Explore Selvadorada Official Gameplay Trailer.

Jungle Adventure includes a wilderness landscape with a temple, jungle obstacles, cursed relics, and treasures. You will experience the culture and customs of Selvadorada with local eats and even new dance moves.

You Sims will get fancy with the Luxury Party Stuff pack. With it, you can throw a party featuring extravagant decor, including centerpieces and a Banquet Table full of tasty dishes. To look the part for your soiree, upgrade your Sims' wardrobes with gowns and other formal wear.

The bundle also comes with the Fashion Street Kit featuring clothing inspired by the designs of Mumbai. Experience rich colors, iconic silhouettes, and high-contrast clothing patterns that will bring energy and vibrancy to your wardrobe. You can also integrate trendy statement pieces with traditional details for a whole new style.

The bundle will be made available on May 11.

In the meantime, you can grab The Sims 4 for free through the store to get a leg up on the upcoming bundle.

This week's free games on the store are Against All Odds, Horizon Chase Turbo, and Kao the Kangaroo.