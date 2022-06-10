If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PLUCKS GOOD

The Plucky Squire revealed, an endearing storybook adventure that blends 2D and 3D gameplay

The title is the first to be developed by former Pokémon art director's new studio, All Possible Futures.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on
The Plucky Squire is set to be a storybook adventure that jumps between 2D and 3D worlds.

Former Pokemon art director, James Turner, renowned for his work on Pokemon Sword and Shield, unveiled just yesterday that he had moved on from GAME FREAK. As a result, Turner announced that he had started his own studio, All Possible Futures, with The Swords of Ditto developer, @onebitbeyond.

In the announcement, Turner teased that their first game would be revealed very soon, and he wasn't lying. As the Devolver Digital Showcase unfolded, we got our first peek at The Plucky Squire, which will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The Plucky Squire premiered at the Devolver Digital Showcase 2022, and looks like fun for all ages.

Admittedly, the childlike look of The Plucky Squire lost my interest at first, which is amusing considering my favourite game series is about a pink puff ball called Kirby. Yet, as soon as the trailer revealed a blend between 2D and 3D worlds, as one character popped out from the pages, I considered myself obsessed, and thought everyone else should too.

The Plucky Squire is set to be a storybook adventure that jumps between 2D and 3D worlds.
Here's a look at the top-down 2D fun to be had in The Plucky Squire.
First looks at The Plucky Squire reveal a blend of 2D and 3D gameplay.
On the other hand, here's what the 3D world looks like in The Plucky Squire.

The Plucky Squire will follow the whimsical journey of Jot, the hero of our storybook, and his friends. Soon enough, the antagonist of our charming tale, Humgrump, realises his destiny in the story as the villain, and banishes Jot and pals from the pages of the book.

In an attempt to put the story back on track, Jot must be more heroic than ever as he bounces back and forth between 2D and 3D worlds. There's going to be jetpacks, boxing matches with badgers, and puzzles for you to solve.

If All Possible Futures can pull it off, The Plucky Squire looks like a promising action adventure, and I can't wait to meet Jot's friends.

We won't be playing The Plucky Squire until 2023, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.

Tagged With

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey’s passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and she’s been a horror fanatic ever since. When she is not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly, she can be found trying to climb ranks in Valorant.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch