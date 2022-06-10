The Plucky Squire revealed, an endearing storybook adventure that blends 2D and 3D gameplay

Former Pokemon art director, James Turner, renowned for his work on Pokemon Sword and Shield, unveiled just yesterday that he had moved on from GAME FREAK. As a result, Turner announced that he had started his own studio, All Possible Futures, with The Swords of Ditto developer, @onebitbeyond.

In the announcement, Turner teased that their first game would be revealed very soon, and he wasn't lying. As the Devolver Digital Showcase unfolded, we got our first peek at The Plucky Squire, which will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in 2023.

The Plucky Squire premiered at the Devolver Digital Showcase 2022, and looks like fun for all ages.

Admittedly, the childlike look of The Plucky Squire lost my interest at first, which is amusing considering my favourite game series is about a pink puff ball called Kirby. Yet, as soon as the trailer revealed a blend between 2D and 3D worlds, as one character popped out from the pages, I considered myself obsessed, and thought everyone else should too.

Here's a look at the top-down 2D fun to be had in The Plucky Squire.

On the other hand, here's what the 3D world looks like in The Plucky Squire.

The Plucky Squire will follow the whimsical journey of Jot, the hero of our storybook, and his friends. Soon enough, the antagonist of our charming tale, Humgrump, realises his destiny in the story as the villain, and banishes Jot and pals from the pages of the book.

In an attempt to put the story back on track, Jot must be more heroic than ever as he bounces back and forth between 2D and 3D worlds. There's going to be jetpacks, boxing matches with badgers, and puzzles for you to solve.

If All Possible Futures can pull it off, The Plucky Squire looks like a promising action adventure, and I can't wait to meet Jot's friends.

We won't be playing The Plucky Squire until 2023, but you can wishlist it on Steam now.