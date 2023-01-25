If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
GO JOEL & ELLIE!

The Last of Us re-enters the UK game charts as viewership of the series continues to climb

The show is helping the game out considerably.

The Last of Us TV show has had a hand in the Naughty Dog-developed game re-entering the game charts in the UK.

Thanks to the show, the game re-entered the charts and saw a huge sales increase.

The Last of Us episode 3 preview

The Last of Us returned to the charts in 20th place with a 238% uptick in sales week-on-week (thanks, GI.biz). The jump was attributed to the HBO series based on the title, available to watch in the UK via Sky Atlantic.

The Last of Us: Remastered also returned to the charts coming in at 32 with a 322% increase in sales.

HBO's show is one of the biggest debut series on the platform, narrowly missing out on the number one spot held by the Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon.

The debut episode saw over 4.7 million viewers, and within one week of availability, that figure jumped to 18 million viewers. Episode 2 viewership jumped 22% with a total of 5.7 million viewers, making it the largest increase for an HBO original series between episodes one and two (via Variety).

Episode 3, titled Long Long Time, will air on Sunday, January 29 at 9pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. It airs Monday, January 30 in the UK at 2am on Sky Atlantic and NOW streaming service.

