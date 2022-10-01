If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
THREE LONG YEARS

The Game Awards 2022 tickets go on sale in November

It's been a while since the show had a live audience.
After a three year break, The Game Awards will once again open its doors to a live audience.

That's according to host and producer Geoff Keighly, who said as much on Twitter.

The Game Awards 2021 - Hype Trailer

The Game Awards 2022 will be held on December 8 and takes place at the Microsoft Theater in LA. The festivities will kick off at 4.30pm PT, 7.30pm ET, and 12.30am UK.

Tickets for the show will go on sale November 1 through AXS, Microsoft Theater, and Crypto.com Arena.

Last year, the awards show was held on December 9 and saw It Takes Two walk off with Game of the Year and two other awards. Of the lot nominated, Deathloop, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, It Takes Two, and Psychonauts 2 lead the pack.

Deathloop took home three awards, as did Forza Horizon 5. The most anticipated game last year was Elden Ring, and we would be surprised if it didn't take home Game of the Year for 2022. You neve know though, as we're not great at predictions. That's why we never place bets at the track.

As usual, we will be covering the show live when December 8 rolls around, so be sure to mark it on your calendars and plan to hang out with us for the duration.

