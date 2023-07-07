The excellent 2TB Crucial P5 Plus, one of the best SSDs for PS5 consoles, is down to a fantastic price of $123

Crucial make some of the best SSDs around, and the tumbling prices of Gen4 NVMe drives mean even more of us can take advantage of faster speeds to load up our apps and games.

The Crucial P5 Plus is one of the best drives you can buy today, and the 2TB version is down to just $122.99 over at Amazon. And if you're one to have a heatsink on your SSDs given they can become toasty, the same model with a heatsink is available for just $134.99. Those in the UK can also grab one for an absolute steal, now £100 for the 2TB version

Because it has a Gen4 spec, the read speeds can reach up to 6600MB/s, which is a big leap over previous types of NVMe drives. This also means it's compatible with PlayStation 5 consoles. Adding extra storage to the PS5 is almost a necessity given the usable space is less than 700GB, and many games these days are beginning to exceed 100GB each in storage.

However, it is also compatible with both laptops and desktops, and even if your hardware doesn't currently support these top speeds, the P5 Plus will work in Gen3 slots.

Crucial ensures great reliability when it comes to this drive, stating that it was developed and manufactured with the help of Micron. It's why the company is also confident including a solid five year warranty.

These discounts are signs that Amazon isn't necessarily saving all it will have to offer for its Prime Day sale next week. This year's annual Prime Day event takes place on 11th and 12th July, and we can expect to see many more discounts across gaming and tech items. We're currently providing updates to deals we find over at Eurogamer, through both our handy deals guide and also a live blog, so we can share discounts as soon as we find them. This won't apply just to Amazon as we expect other retailers to compete for the best prices.