NIGHTMARISH

The Evil Within 2 is one of your free Games with Prime this month

Six in all to help you ring in 2023.
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Amazon has announced the six games you will get this month through Games with Prime.

The headliner for January is The Evil Within 2. If you have never played it, in the Tango Gameworks title, you star as a detective who must rely on his wits to survive the "nightmarish world" of STEM to save his daughter Lily.

The Evil Within 2 Launch Trailer

In the game, a person's mind is being used as a “Core,” and this person builds and controls the world you have entered. This Core so happens to be Lily, who is controlling the town of Union, which is deteriorating as she loses her mind.

The other games are Faraway 2, a side-scrolling puzzle game, and Breathedge, an ironic outer space survival adventure game where you try to survive in outer space with your immortal chicken.

Beat Cop is also included. In this retro, pixel art style game inspired by ’80s cop shows, you are jack Kelly, a beat cop trying to find out who framed him for murder.

There's also Lawn Mowing Simulator which has you mowing the British countryside by riding an authentic roster of real-world licensed lawn mowers, and then there's Chicken Police. This buddy-cop noir adventure game features a tale of redemption, love, death, and chickens as you take on the roles of Chicken Police.

Alongside the free games, you can claim in-game content for FIFA 23, Apex Legends, Call of Duty Mobile, League of Legends, Lost Ark, New World, KartRider Rush+, and more.

