Well, for the six of you who kept asking, Merry Christmas. For this festive episode on VG247’s Best Games Ever Show, Tom and Jim are reunited with friends and former colleagues Simon Miller and Steve Burns.

Since they all parted ways from their infamous stint at VideoGamer.com, Simon has gone on to become a professional wrestler, in-demand presenter, and all-round online personality with seemingly endless energy for building his brand. He recently made his IMPACT! Wrestling debut and we’ve got no doubt that he’ll just keep getting bigger.

Burns sits around in a big house eating pizza and playing PES. He also co-directs a production company and regularly kicks off on Twitter about the state of Man Utd.

But listen. We’re not here to reminisce. We’re here to throw down in the toughest ring in town: the Best Games Ever podcast. Who’s pitch will convince Jim to grant them a coveted BGEP Win? Will Tom be robbed once again? And how will Miller crowbar Gears of War into this? Does Burns really keep a copy of Atlus Shrugged on his bedside table or is he just doing a bit?

Find out the answers to most of these question by watching The Best Games Ever show below. Do it now, jabroni:

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates - hopefully including Tom, as she's the star, let's all agree on that) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

