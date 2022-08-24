Telltale provides first look at gameplay for upcoming game, The Expanse

The Expanse has received its first gameplay trailer courtesy of Gamescom Opening Night Live last night, showing off the sci-fi horror mystery title from Telltale Games for the first time.

Planned for a summer 2023 release date — with no platforms currently announced — this would make The Expanse the first game from studio Telltale Games since Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series five years ago.

Check out the Gamescom trailer for The Expanse here!

The trailer shows much of that classic narrative focus you’d expect from a Telltale project, with a emphasis on characters and conversations with them, as well as the implication of some serious decision making as you hover your hand over an airlock button.

In it, we see the player character wander around a derelict spaceship looking for scavengable parts for a nice paycheck. However, the presence of murdered crew and some fairly spooky sightings throughout the wreck leave a mystery at the feet of the would-be profiteers. Classic mystery game premise, with a genuinely interesting setting to boot.

It's been a good while since we've had a Telltale title to be excited for (unless you're a fan of those Minecraft games from a few years back). The studio kicked off a period of significant popularity following the release of their Walking Dead series back in the 2010's. It seems there's still a lot of lingering love for their brand of gameplay, as new Tales from the Borderlands is also harkening back to the golden age of Telltale output.

Are you excited to try out The Expanse? If so, let us know below what you think of the trailer!

For more news from Gamescom Opening Night Live, check out our articles on the other big horror title at the show: The Callisto Protocol, as well as the new story trailer for Sonic Frontiers.