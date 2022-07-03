Sorry Sly Cooper fans, Sucker Punch confirms there's no new game in development

Despite recent rumours suggesting a new Sly Cooper is on the way, original developer Sucker Punch Productions has confirmed this isn't the case.

Whenever there's a supposed leak or rumour going around, it's always best to take it with that famous pinch of salt. One of the more recent rumours has been that a new Sly Cooper game is in the works. Well, Sucker Punch itself is here to put that to bed, alongside any speculation of a new Infamous game, as it has put out a blog post confirming no such projects are in development.

"As our games continue to grow in scale and complexity, they require the full attention of our studio," wrote Sucker Punch in the blog post. "With our focus on our current project, we have no plans to revisit inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper right now, and no other studio is currently working on projects related to those franchises either."

While it's pretty rare for studios to talk about what they might be working on in early development, it's also pretty rare for them to outright say what they're not working on. But clearly Sucker Punch felt the rumour mill was spinning just a bit too fast, and needed to pump the breaks a bit so fans don't have any big expectations.

Sucker Punch didn't completely close the door on revisiting these properties though, saying it would "never say never to re-opening those doors down the road," but did reiterate that "for now there are no inFAMOUS or Sly Cooper games in development."

There was a small spot of good new for Infamous 2 fans, as maintenance on the game's UGC servers is being undertaken soon, with the servers being moved "to a new home that will keep them up and running a bit longer." This was of course paired with the point that these servers will eventually be shut down, but Sucker Punch wanted to "keep them running for as long as possible for players who are still active."

It isn't that surprising that Sucker Punch isn't looking back at its older titles, considering how damn well Ghost of Tsushima sold. And some recent job listings do strongly suggest that a sequel to the developer's most recent title is on the way.