Street fighter 6's Rashid looks to change up the game in a serious way

It looks like Street Fighter 6 is going to be flipped on its head very soon, courtesy of Rashid. Having just got his official character guide video released online, we can now see clear as day just how rancid Rashid's selection of attacks and specials is.

As with prior character guides from Capcom, we get a break down of each part of Rashid's kit. This largely focuses on the basics, showing clearly all of Rashid's different attacks and what they do. It's basically meant to be a one-stop infomercial for the upcoming DLC character, meant to get you informed and excited enough to grab the character when he drops this month.

Perhaps scariest of everything we've seen is the sheer mobility of Rashid. The character already had a legacy of nonsense with wall jumps back in Street Fighter V, but it appears that Rashid is able to drastically alter his direction mid-air for nasty offensive plays.

As you can imagine, the hardcore Street fighter 6 crowd is pulling apart this video and trying to analyse the extent of Rashid's scariness with limited information. The early opinion spreading around right now? Rashid looks wild.

SF6 Rashid has:



- A true reversal

- a lvl 1 reversal

- an anti air that covers both

- full screen projectile

- fake outs from jump (?)

- did heavy eagle kick look safe? 💀

- a fucked up lvl 2

- lvl 3 that travels far (anti fireball?)

- side switch combos



Top tier — NASR | Adel (@Bigbird_fgc) July 17, 2023

"Tonight! I've seen the Rashid clips. Come enjoy the game one last time," writes the Meltdown London Twitter account, promoting its weekly Street Fighter 6 tournament. Due to his incredibly ability to get in close and mix you up, jokes surrounding Rashid's ability to remove the neutral game (where both players are looking for an opening) are numerous.

Give Rashid's character guide a watch, then tell us what you think! Does he look busted? Let us know below.

