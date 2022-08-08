Street Fighter 6: New Evo 2022 trailer reveals Kimberly and Juri

Street Fighter 6 has received a brand new trailer as part of Evo 2022’s Street Fighter 5 tournament - this time revealing Juri and Kimberly as official additions to the cast. Set to launch in 2023, this trailer raises the total official character count to seven as we march closer to the eventual release of the highly anticipated 2D fighter!

Kimberly - a character teased in the background of the initial Street Fighter 6 gameplay showcase earlier this year - is a ninja who has brought their unique 80’s pop culture style to the game, slinging around spray paint and packing her personal cassette player around to high-flying fights.

Watch the new Street Fighter 6 trailer for Juri and Kimberly here!

Kimberly shares some similarity to Guy, another Ninja who has popped up in Street Fighter numerous times but originally came from the Final Fight series. There’s good reason for this, as its been revealed via an official PlayStation blog post on the reveal that Kimberly is part of his Dojo - another cool callback for Street Fighter lore heads.

With their distinct 80's style, we've not seen a fighter like Kimberly before!

Juri, on the other hand, is a character no Street Fighter fan needs an introduction to. A counterbalance to Kimberly’s jovial burst of colour, Juri is the same sadistic fighter that we’ve grown to love since their introduction in Street Fighter 4. She’s gotten a design remix with Street Fighter 6’s shift in aesthetic though, as well as a phone case and motorbike helmet to match her distinct ear-like hairstyle.

Her moveset seems very much similar to previous iterations of the character, albeit with some new additions based around systems introduced with Street Fighter 6 and a shiny new super of course. For those with a taste for kick combos and characters with a bit of edge behind them, Juri is a brilliant addition.

It's great to see Juri back in action.

In other Street Fighter 6 news, two new commentators from the American fighting game community were announced as official in-game commentators prior to this reveal. James Chen - long time Street Fighter advocate and voice behind this year’s Evo Street Fighter top 8 - will be a welcome addition. In addition, Tasty Steve is coming too, known for their explosive pop-offs on the mic and interestingly enough, their popularising of the phrase “good ass Tekken” at previous major tournaments.

What do you think of the new trailer? Are these characters you wanted to see, or did you have your fingers crossed for someone else? Let us know below!

For more Street Fighter 6 news, check out our pieces on our first impression of Street Fighter 6, as well as the Street Fighter 6 featuring much-requested rollback netcode!