Former monster and relatable teen Steve Buscemi reportedly cast in Wednesday season 2

Steve Buscemi, an actor known for having played cartoon monsters and teen detectives, has apparently been cast in Wednesday season 2.

As reported by Variety, Buscemi is the latest actor to join season 2 of the very popular Netflix series Wednesday. This comes from sources that spoke with Variety, who weren't able to confirm exactly who he will be playing, though it's believed his role will be that of the new principal of Nevermore Academy. Whether Buscemi will be some kind of supernatural creature/ monster himself remains to be seen, though I'm sure his stint as Randall Boggs in Monster, Inc. will help him out there. Plus, thanks to that one constantly referenced 30 Rock bit he appeared in as a detective that supposedly looks young enough to pass as a teen, he's surely able to get down with the kids.

Details on Wednesday season 2 are mostly under wraps at the moment, though obviously the titular lead Jenna Ortega is returning, though this time also as an executive producer. Earlier this year she did say that she's "received some scripts now for the second season, and we’re definitely leaning into a little bit more horror," which will definitely be a welcome change for those that felt the first season was a bit too casual. She went on to say that "there's some really good one-liners and I think everything is bigger. It’s a lot more action-packed. I think each episode will probably feel a little bit more like a movie, which is nice."

Wednesday was co-created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as showrunners and executive producers. The two also created the classic DC series Smallville, so you can probably see a pretty natural throughline between the two shows.

As of right now Wednesday season 2 doesn't have a release date, though at the very least the first season did get a rare Netflix DVD and Blu-ray release.