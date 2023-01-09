Steam breaks its records for most concurrent and active users, again

It's a new year, and a new opportunity for Steam to break some records, which it did when it had over 10 million active players over the weekend.

As spotted by Eurogamer, Steam once again set another record of concurrent users, hitting its latest peak of 33,078,963 players all logged in at once, according to SteamDB stats yesterday (January 8). Keep in mind, it was only in October when Steam hit the 30 million mark for concurrent users, so that's quite the jump in just a few short months. That's not the only record Steam set though, as SteamDB also reported that there were 10,284,568 active users, meaning there were a whole bunch of people playing games at the same time.

It's not too surprising to hear when these particular sets of records were set, as almost exactly a year ago Steam hit 25 million concurrent users. It's winter, so obviously we're all holed up inside trying to get through our backlog. Although to be precise, the top three games people were playing includes CS:GO and Dota 2, as well as the recent rising Among Us clone Goose Goose Duck. As well as those three, the usual other suspects like Modern Warfare 2, GTA 5, PUBG, Apex Legends, Rust, Lost Ark, and Wallpaper Engine made up the rest of the top 10.

Last week, results for the user-voted 2022 Steam Awards were releasedhttps://www.vg247.com/here-are-the-winners-of-the-2022-steam-awards, and unless you just don't play video games (what are you doing reading this?), it shouldn't surprise you to hear the Elden Ring won game of the year. It also won the Best Game You Suck At award, which to that I say: you're doing great sweetie. A new award was also added called Best Game on the Go, obviously with the release of the Steam Deck, which interestingly enough went to Death Stranding Director's Cut.