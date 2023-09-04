Starfield modders are creating a Todd Howard waking nightmare

Starfield modders are quickly ensuring that no matter where you look, you'll find the one and only Todd Howard.

Are you utterly obsessed with Todd Howard, the director of games such as The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, Fallout 4, and the recently released Starfield? If so, maybe rein that in just a touch, but also, you'll probably be ecstatic to hear that Starfield modders have already gotten to work ensuring that you'll see Howard no matter where you look? Yes, I know, the game's not even been out a week yet (or even out at all yet, if we're going to be technical), but modders have made quick work of the game.

For example, if the first thing you want to see when you boot your copy of Starfield up is Howard's face, then you might be interested in the logo and splash screen mod from modder Stargaze. This one pretty much does what it says on the tin, replacing the game's logo and splash screen with pictures of Howard.

Alternatively, you might want to see pictures of Howard in the game itself. If that's the case, you'll want to get yourself the Todd Howard painting replacer mod from ronaldomoon. This one replaces all of the paintings in the Constellation Lodge with, you guessed it, more pictures of Howard. Currently this is only localised to the Constellation Lodge, but the modder plans to have all of the paintings in the game be replaced by Howard's face.

But the mod that will truly let you see Howard wherever you might find yourself in Starfield is the Todd Howard flashlight replacer mod. Whenever you turn on your flashlight, instead of being met with the usual ring of light that brightens up your path, you'll find (no points for this one) Howard's face. Don't worry, it still provides some extra light, though obviously Howard himself might get in the way.

Modders really have quite speedily gotten to work on the game, with mods that let you pretend you're playing on PS5, or switch to the better resolution upscaler. And yes, there are already NSFW mods too.

