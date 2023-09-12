Starfield surpasses Skyrim's concurrent player record on Steam

Starfield is off to a good start on Steam since its September 6 release last week.

The Bethesda-developed action role-playing game is currently sitting in the top 30 of most-played games on Steam, according to SteamDB, with an all-time peak of 330,723 concurrent users as of press time.

Within six days of its release, the sci-fi game has already surpassed the all-time concurrent users of the popular Bethesda title Skyrim, which peaked at 287,411 (this does not include the Special Edition with 69,906 at its current peak). However, the Bethesda title that takes the crown is Fallout 4, with the highest concurrent figure of 472,962.

It's worth noting the game is also available on Xbox Series X/S and is also a Game Pass title. Likely, even more people are playing the game through Game Pass, but we are unaware of the current numbers. On release day, Xbox's Phil Spencer announced the game had become Xbox's most-played next-gen game ever, with one million concurrent players. That number has most certainly risen.

The following day, September 7, Bethesda announced Starfield was its biggest game launch, with over six million players. How these numbers are distributed is not known, but it may end up being one of the largest launches of the year once all release options have been taken into account.

Starfield is currently the number one game on the UK boxed charts as of press time. We'll know how well it has fared in the US once Circana (formerly The NPD) releases its latest report.

Considered one of the biggest games of 2023, it is also the most high-profile Xbox Series X/S release since the consoles debuted. The open-world RPG is the first new Bethesda IP in over 25 years, and for a studio known for its post-apocalyptic and fantasy worlds, it is the first game from the developer to be set in space. It is also the first Bethesda-developed game released since Microsoft acquired the studio in 2020.

If you're still on the fence about picking up Starfield, you might want to give our review of the game a read, where we gave it 4/5 stars.