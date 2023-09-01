Starfield players all seem to agree on one big flaw

It's quite quickly looking like everyone is having the same big problem in Starfield: the map sucks.

You would think that with Starfield being set in the year 2330, humanity would have figured maps out by then. Very quickly, though, players are discovering that that is not the case. Our own Dom thinks that it's even the game's biggest problem, let alone the frame rate capping out at 30fps. Players have taken to the game's subreddit to express their frustration with the game's map, and it seems to be a pretty universal experience.

One Reddit user noted that "New Atlantis is huge and I absolutely hate having to follow a blue marker to get around. When I don’t have a mission active, I just feel lost." They also made the point that with mods on the way, this is sure to be something that will be quite a popular request (good thing mod support is on the way for both Xbox and PC then). Another player pointed out that it makes sense that there are no maps for random locations, "but cities really need one."

Other players who also found the map to be pretty horrendous do find the solar system map to be useful, but felt that the planet maps are "far worse than Skyrim and Fallout. The concept of the topographic map is interesting but when I am navigating a city or else, an actual map would be much better." One player even made a comparison between one of Skyrim's city maps with one of Starfield's, highlighting the pretty stark difference between how readable the two are.

Starfield is sure to get some updates in the coming months, so it's always possible that Bethesda could make a change to city maps themselves, but only time will tell for that one. Luckily, if you're finding yourself a bit stuck, we have a handy guide that should help you figure out what to do first in Starfield.

