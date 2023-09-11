For the keenest of space adventurers in Starfield, there are plenty of puzzles to solve and treasure to take home with you for your efforts. Admittedly, it isn’t as cool as fending off space pirates and ecliptics, but spending time exploring star systems and acquiring loot can be very rewarding. This is where the Amalgest jackpot comes in!

In the Olympus star system is the Amalgest space station, and there’s some loot on board for those who can work out the combination to access it. So, without further ado, here’s how to unlock the Amalgest jackpot in Starfield.

How to unlock the Amalgest jackpot in Starfield

First things first, you want to actually track down the Amalgest jackpot in Starfield, which is located at the Amalgest space station. The Amalgest space station is found in the Olympus star system, by the planet of Nesoi.

To navigate this space station, make sure you have a boost pack and the skill to use it. Additionally, be sure to stock up on ammo for your favourite few weapons as you’ll need to defend yourself from other pirates, who no doubt also have their eyes on the loot in the Amalgest space station.

Last, but not least, the Amalgest jackpot isn’t the only thing you want to be searching for. You’ll want to track down the three safes in the area, if you want all the loot you can get your hands on. So, be sure to bring some digipicks along, too.

When you enter the Almagest, make your way into the main room where the bar is and kill the spacers here. When they’re finished off, face the bar, and to the left you’ll see a vault with a small vent beneath it. Don’t enter just yet, as we need to track down the jackpot combination to unlock it, first.

Head through the vent and fly upwards to reach the jackpot backend. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Instead of flying into the vent, fly towards it and turn around. Then, fly to the floor just above you, where you’ll find a small office with a computer to your right.

Try your hand at digipicking these safes open. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

In here, there are three safes of varying difficulties (Novice, Advanced, and Master) for you to try unlock using digipicks, and a science crate full of resources.

Amalgest jackpot backend code

There’ll also be a Manager’s Computer here. Interact with it and read ‘Jackpot Combination’ note which will reveal the numbers we need to unlock the jackpot: 12, 19, 36, and 5.

Note down this code from the Manager’s Computer. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

After you’ve looted everything here, make your way into the vent from earlier and fly upwards, where you’ll reach the jackpot backend. There’ll be a crate here full of contraband for you to take, and a computer.

Interact with the computer and input the code we just learnt from the Manager’s Computer: 12, 19, 36, and 5. The jackpot backend will be unlocked, and you’ll be given 3600 credits for opening it.

That’s all there is to do aboard the Amalgest space station. If you haven’t already, be sure to also check out the Mantis quest for some valuable early-game loot.