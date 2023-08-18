An official Stardew Valley cookbook is available for pre-order now

Stardew Valley first released in 2016, but at no point has the love for the game come to a halt. Finally, ConcernedApe is delivering what many of us keen farmers really want; an official Stardew Valley cookbook.

The cookbook is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, and is expected to release on April 16, 2024. As for your purchase options, you can pick up the cookbook for your Kindle, or grab the Hardcover option. Fancy.

The immersive cookbook features “more than 50 delightful recipes straight out of the video game”, with meals from various seasons of the game on offer. In spring, those who want to cook up a Stardew Valley-inspired storm can expect beloved recipes such as Farmer’s Lunch, and summer will bring in Crab Cakes, and Pink Cake.

Fall recipes include Pumpkin Soup and Survival Burger, and in winter, you can expect to curl up with recipes such as Roots Platter, Seafoam Pudding, and even the Strange Bun.

I certainly hope we see recipes such as the Eggplant Parmesan and Dish O’ The Sea make an appearance in the Stardew Valley cookbook, as recipes that have always appealed to me in-game.

The Stardew Valley cookbook has been penned by the game’s creator, ConcernedApe, with help from Ryan Novak. Novak is one of the mind behind the Stardew Valley Guidebook, which I picked up a while back to help me do a more efficient playthrough of the game, and I can’t recommend it enough.

ConcernedApe’s latest endeavor is the upcoming game, Haunted Chocolatier, which puts you into the shoes of a chocolate-maker. That said, ConcernedApe recently put development on pause to work on an unexpected 1.6 update for Stardew Valley; it appears this developer can’t get enough of Stardew Valley, too, much like its fans.

Will you be picking up the Stardew Valley cookbook? Let us know!