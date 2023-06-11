Star Wars Outlaw is Ubisoft’s first Star Wars game, coming 2024

A new trailer for Star Wars Outlaw has just been revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase. It's coming tot he Xbox Series X / S in 2024, with gameplay set to be shown off during the Ubisoft event tomorrow.

This is Ubisoft's first foray into a galaxy far far away ever since it messed around with its Star Wars Just Dance Kinect Game ages ago, and as far as CG trailers go, the game has us very much intrigued. You can watch the trailer for yourself below!

Judging by the title and what we see in the trailer, this game seems to be diving into more of the gritty blaster battles and shady dealings of the Star Wars universe than lightsabers and epic duels. Accoring to the description of the trailer on Ubisoft's Youtube channel, the game is the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi>"

This apparently will allow you to explore several planets as space scoundrel Kay Vess, who we see get into all manner of trouble in the trailer. the Descritpion also seems to put us against the froces of the galaxy's many dangerous crime syndicates, which is a nice change of direction from the force-heavy focus of recent games like Jedi: Survivor.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know below, as well as your thoughts on the rest of the Xbox Games Showcase! In case you missed it, Fable also got a lush new trailer shown off which has us very excited!