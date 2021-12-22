RPG Site reports that Square Enix announced via its website that Bravely Default 2 has surpassed one million units sold across all platforms. We already knew that the game sold 950,000 on the Switch alone, but its recent Steam release has pushed the game past the million milestone, an impressive number for a genre that many underestimate the popularity of.

To commemorate this achievement, Square Enix is having a sale in Japan as well as a contest open to Japanese residents where they can win a gift card or an art print by artist Naoki Ikushima. The illustration features the four main characters above a stylized million number and the word “Thanks!” It’s a bit of a tradition for a celebratory illustration to commemorate a Square Enix JRPG’s success, and it’s cool that a fan will get to have it now too.

JRPGs are having something of a renaissance on the Switch. Bravely Default 2 is thriving, but it also features a slew of JRPG hits like Shin Megami Tensei 5, Octopath Traveler, and ports of beloved games like Tales of Vesperia. It makes sense given the console’s portable nature and the genre has always thrived in that environment. The future is indeed bright for the continued health of the RPG.

Bravely Default 2 launched to conflicted reviews which acknowledged its genius battle system while recognizing that it’s a bit uneven. Still, it proved extremely popular, and saw a Steam release last September. Seeing what’s next for the franchise is an exciting prospect, though we won’t know for a while now.

Bravely Default 2 is now available for Nintendo Switch and PC.