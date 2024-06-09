Great news, Spy x Family fans: season 3 has finally been confirmed

This probably won't be a surprise to anyone, but Spy x Family season 3 has been confirmed.

Unless you've been living under a rock, it doesn't take a genius to tell how popular Spy x Family is. There's merch everywhere, it's sold well, it received a non-canon film earlier this year, there was a Street Fighter collab, and it's even getting a game later this month. Now, during the Spy x Family Anime Extra Mission event held in Japan earlier today, it was confirmed that season 3 is officially in development. The news was also announced over on the anime series' Twitter account, but outside of a cute new image of Anya and Bond taking a nap together in a messy room, there aren't many more details other than its existence.

The Spy x Family anime first started airing back in 2022, as a collaboration between Wit Studio, who is best known for working on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan, and is also making the upcoming Suicide Squad Isekai series, and CloverWorks, the studio behind the Persona 5 anime, Bocchi the Rock, and The Promised Neverland. Presumably season 3 will be handled by the two studios again, though we'll have to wait for an official confirmation on that one. Kazuhiro Furuhashi served as director on the first season, with Takahiro Harada joining for the second, but they also haven't been confirmed to be returning just yet.

With it being such early days for season 3, it'll be likely that we won't see the return of the show until at least 2025, but if we're lucky it always could be earlier. Any which way, if you're looking for an alternative to Spy x Family while you wait, you might want to consider checking out Sakamoto Days when that drops, a series with similar comedic vibes and a bit more action.