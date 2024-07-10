Spider-Man Noir looks to new girls and banshees in its first round of casting

The first round of casting is underway for Amazon's upcoming Spider-Man Noir series, and it seems like it's off to a pretty strong start.

Back in May, Amazon finally greenlit its Spider-Man Noir series, and slightly surprising, Nicolas Cage was tapped to reprise his role for the live-action outing (though it is a different version of the character). Now, a couple more cast members have joined the project, the first being Lamorne Morris, who you'll probably best know as Winston in the popular sitcom New Girl. According to Deadline, Marris will be playing an alternate universe version of Robbie Robertson, previously portrayed by Bill Nunn in Sam Ramie's Spider-Man trilogy. This version of the character is apparently a dedicated journalist that's trying to do his best as a black professional in 1930s New York, taking on riskier stories that others might not to build a name for himself (and get paid).

Joining him and Cage is Brendan Gleeson, as reported by Variety, and while details are currently slim on who he will be playing in the series, he's reportedly set to be its villain. Gleeson has had a pretty varied career, appearing in big name films like Paddington 2 and 28 Days Later, but is also known for smaller, more intimate works like In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin, the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Cage recently spoke about the show a touch in a profile with the New Yorker, where he shared that the full series will run for eight episodes. He didn't go into too many details about it, but he did say that "monsters are involved," whatever that's supposed to mean, and that it's "a Pop-art mashup, like a Lichtenstein painting." Any which way, based on the cast on Cage's vague description, we could be in for something fun.