There’s one line in Spider-Man 2's launch trailer that’s got people talking, for better or worse

The launch trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has dropped ahead of the game’s arrival on October 20 and, for better or worse, there’s one particular line from it that fans have been busy.

Featuring plenty of high-octane action, the trailer also offers a glimpse of what’s at stake story-wise. As the summary included in its description explains: “Nine months after the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, we find Miles still enlisting Peter’s help, but when the mysterious symbiote appears, Peter and Miles’ relationships are put to the test.”

It goes on to add that Parker “begins to change as he gains symbiote powers”, leading his buddies to have try and help him while also battling the game’s gang of supervillains, which include the likes of Kraven and The Sandman.

While many fans reacting to the trailer, which you can watch above, have focused in on the looks it offered at the latter in action, many have been drawn to a line Peter delivers midway through it, which looks to give us an idea of the aforementioned shift in his behaviour.

While his declaration of “I'm the hero here, not you” to Mary Jane is likely just meant to demonstrate him becoming more hostile towards all of his cohorts, the fact it’s directed towards MJ has ignited a bit of debate.

You see, those over on Reddit who weren’t fans of the stealth-based missions involving her in the first Marvel’s Spider-Man have taken a bit of joy in the character that symbolises the activities that frustrated many of them being told she’s not to try and save the world.

Thankfully, for just about every ‘ooh, what an act of savagery, can't believe Peter speaks for me’, there’s someone in the subreddit taking Parker to task for the tone he’s taken to using to express his slightly overbearing concern for MJ’s safety, given her lack of powers.

“I loved how the symbiote is making him just act like a dick, but he’s wrong,” said one, adding: “MJ has a right to autonomy and to try to be a hero.”

If you’re keen to web-swing into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as soon as it arrives, you’ll probably be very happy to learn that at least some of its post-launch suits have been designed with input from a range of rather interesting celebs.