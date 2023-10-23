Spider-Man 2’s lead dev is right: its heroes are more relatable than billionaire Tony Stark

It's safe to say that it's quite hard to relate to a billionaire like Tony Stark as a character, something that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar understands quite well.

An important thing about Spider-Man, no matter which version you're talking about, is that there's an element of relatability about him. Anyone can wear the mask after all, right? This is definitely something Intihar was conscious of when making Spider-Man 2, as in a recent interview with the BBC he spoke of how the characters are relatable despite being superheroes. The creative director noted how he wanted to include themes like grief, relationships, and growing up in the game for players to connect to, something he felt was possible thanks to having characters like Peter Parker and Miles Morales. "I love Tony Stark, but it's hard to identify with a billionaire, right?" he said.

""And look at Thor. Great hero, but it's hard to identify with a god." Intihar is right! I can't imagine a less relatable character than Tony Stark. Billionaire? First of all, he's a nepo baby, so jot that down. Playboy? Outdate. Philanthropist? Just redistribute your wealth, buddy, it's not that hard. And Thor, well… I don't personally know any gods, so, there's not much to work with there. But there's often a little something for everyone in Spider-Man (they're doing a whole animated trilogy about that, you know).

In the same interview with the BBC, Intihar also spoke about ensuring the game's quality is there rather than making it particularly lengthy. "Obviously, there's a certain level of, 'hey, someone's going to spend this much money on a game', so we want to give them the experience that's worth it," Intihar said.

But is Spider-Man 2 worth it? Well, our own Dom seems to think so, giving the game a full five out of five stars in their review of the game.