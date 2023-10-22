Marvel's Spider-Man 2 lead doesn't think longer games are better, but wants to make the investment worth it

Insomniac might be aware that some players want a longer playtime for their money, but the developer's goal is "to make sure that you feel no matter how long it is, it's worth that money."

As games are getting more and more expensive, arguments surrounding playtimes seem to increase further and further. It's understandable that for someone, they'd prefer quantity over anything else, simply because £70 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is a lot of money, and might be the only game someone can afford in a big window of time. But in a recent interview with the BBC, creative director Bryan Intihar shared how he believes the priority is making a game as good as it can be, no matter the length.

"For us, it really comes down to the experience we want to deliver with the quality we want to hit," Intihar told the BBC. "Obviously, there's a certain level of, 'hey, someone's going to spend this much money on a game', so we want to give them the experience that's worth it. Our job is to make sure that you feel no matter how long it is, it's worth that money, it's worth that investment."

And so far, it's certainly seeming like the investment will be worth it. Our review from Dom awarded the game a full five out of five, going so far as to call it "the best a superhero game has ever felt," as well as a "pure tour de force of what the PlayStation 5 can do."

It also doesn't seem like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be the last we see of Venom, as depending on just how fans react, we could even get an entire spinoff based on all 19 inches plus of the alien symbiote. Though for now the focus will obviously be on the just released sequel, as well as the upcoming Wolverine game from Insomniac.