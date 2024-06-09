South of Midnight looks stunning and bizarre in first gameplay footage

South of Midnight, the next project from Compulsion Games, the team behind Contrast and We Happy Few, has debut a first look at its gameplay as part of the Xbox Showcase. The stunning, American South-set game is very much action-heavy.

We won’t be playing it for a while yet, as it does not yet have a release date - but it is launching at some point next year.

Gameplay looked especially fluid, with combo-based action and fast traversal system that allows the protagonist to zip around the world. The game has a warm autumnal look, and cuts between gameplay and cinematics quite smoothly.

South of Midnight is coming to PC and Xbox in 2025. The game was revealed almost exactly one year ago, at last year’s Xbox Showcase, so we were happy to see it return this year - and with a solid gameplay demo, no less.