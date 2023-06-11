South of Midnight gets rad new trailer at the Xbox Showcase, but no release date

South of Midnight is a rad looking third person action adventure game set in the American South. It got a trailer today at the Xbox game Showcase revealing its coming to Game Pass, Xbox Series X /S, and Steam. Sadly, we didn't get a release date.

The trailer we got, a short CG video showing off the main character Hazel, is oozing with Southern American charm. You can check it out for yourself below!

Alongside the trailer, an interview was uploaded to the Xbox website with creative director David Sears and narrative producer and creative specialist James Lewis. According to Sears, the game was inspired by: "the more interesting geological, topographical, cultural, societal, historical areas of the South.”

Sears also goes into depth into the look of the game, which apparently is somewhat inspried by the look of Coraline as well as the work from Rankin / Bass. “If you look closely you might notice that the fibers of a character’s clothes are a bit coarser and looser than normal. It is as if a the clothing was plucked out of a miniature world and worn by a much larger person. That’s just one example, of course. Overall, we are going for a feeling of handcrafted everything rather than recreating photorealistic objects, which helps create the feeling of being in a folktale.”

If you're interested in the game there's way more to read in that interview that we totally suggest diving into. But from the small amount we've seen and read, South of Midnight looks to be a great addition to a show packed full of bombastic heavy hitters. Don't overlook it!

