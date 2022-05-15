Soulstice looks like it wants to be the next Devil May Cry, and gets an autumn release window

There's a new gameplay trailer for the very cool looking Soulstice, which also confirms an autumn release window.

Italian studio Modus Games has shown off a roughly 11 minute long look at the action adventure game Soulstice, which has some very strong Devil May Cry vibes. The game stars a pair of sisters, Briar and Lute, who have been "reborn as a chimera." According to the description for the trailer, this "transformation has granted Briar superhuman strength and resilience, while Lute, who was sacrificed in order to bind her soul to her sister’s, has become a ghost with mystical powers."

The game does seem to be incredibly combo focused, and even has a points system that looks like the one from Bayonetta as you wrack up hits on enemies. Players will predominantly play as Briar, with Lute taking on more of a long range role.

It also looks like synchronising Briar and Lute's attacks will be an important part of combat in the game, as doing so builds up something called Unity (not the game engine). Building up Unity lets Lute perform special Synergy attacks, so it seems like getting good at the game will reward you in a range of ways.

According to the game's description on Steam, players will also be able to customise weapons and abilities as they need, being able to switch even in the middle of a combo.

Both characters also appear to be voiced by Stefanie Joosten, best known for her mostly non-speaking role as Quiet in Metal Gear Solid 5.

Don't let the soul part of the name confuse you though, as it doesn't look like this is a Soulslike in any shape or form, the only tiny connection to the genre being what looks like slightly challenging combat.

Soulstice doesn't have a specific release date set in stone, but will be released some time this autumn on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.