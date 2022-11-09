If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Sony adds Skyrim, Rainbow Six Siege, Kingdom Hearts 3, more to PlayStation Plus catalog

Also added this month: The Division 2, Chorus, The Gardens Between.
Sony has announced games coming to PlayStation Plus game catalog in November.

This month, the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog gets Skyrim – Special Edition (PS4, PS5), Rainbow Six Siege (PS4, PS5), Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4), Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4), Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4), and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4).

PlayStation Plus Games - Novemebr 2022

Also being added are Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS4, PS5), The Division 2 (PS4), Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4), Chorus (PS4, PS5), What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4), and The Gardens Between (PS4, PS5).

You can also grab the following games for PS4: Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, and Onee Chanbara Origin.

And as previously reported, five Ratchet & Clank games are coming to PlayStation Plus Premium Classics on November 15: Ratchet & Clank, Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked, and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction.

Have fun with all of your games this month, PlayStation users.

