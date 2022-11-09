Sony adds Skyrim, Rainbow Six Siege, Kingdom Hearts 3, more to PlayStation Plus catalog

Sony has announced games coming to PlayStation Plus game catalog in November.

This month, the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog gets Skyrim – Special Edition (PS4, PS5), Rainbow Six Siege (PS4, PS5), Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX (PS4), Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue (PS4), Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4), and Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4).

PlayStation Plus Games - Novemebr 2022

Also being added are Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition (PS4, PS5), The Division 2 (PS4), Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4), Chorus (PS4, PS5), What Remains of Edith Finch (PS4), and The Gardens Between (PS4, PS5).

You can also grab the following games for PS4: Earth Defense Force: World Brothers, Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, and Onee Chanbara Origin.

And as previously reported, five Ratchet & Clank games are coming to PlayStation Plus Premium Classics on November 15: Ratchet & Clank, Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando, Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal, Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked, and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction.

Have fun with all of your games this month, PlayStation users.