#RATCHET20

Five Ratchet & Clank games are being added to PlayStation Plus Premium this month

Celebrating 20 years of Ratchet & Clank.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Sony and Insomniac are releasing additional Ratchet & Clank games to PlayStation Plus Premium on November 15.

On November 15, the folowing games will be added: Ratchet & Clank (PS3), Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando (PS3), Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal (PS3), Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked (PS3), and Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (PS3).

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Gameplay Trailer (PS5)

These games will join Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty (PS3), Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time (PS3), Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One (PS3), Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault (PS3), and Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus (PS3), all of which are currently available through PlayStation Plus Premium.

In addition, an armor pack is now available for Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in celebration of the franchise's 20th Anniversary.

The pack is available through a game update, and includes five armors inspired by games throughout the franchise’s history.

This includes the Commando Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando, the Holoflux Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time, the Quest Armor inspired by Ratchet & Clank Future: Quest for Booty, a set of Marauder Armor inspired by Ratchet: Deadlocked, and some Clank armor.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

