Smile 2's first trailer probably won't turn your frown upside down, but it might make you wary of anyone with a friendly face

The first trailer for Smile 2 is here, and it looks like it's promising to up the stakes a touch in the upcoming sequel.

Back in 2022, Paramount put out Smile, an odd little horror film where there's some kind of curse causing people to, you guessed it, smile! That's then followed up with people committing suicide, so you can see why it's a curse. It was also incredibly successful, grossing $217 million at the box office on a $17 million budget, hence why we can now look forward to a sequel, quite plainly named Smile 2, though I'm not sure what I'd name it myself. Paramount released the first teaser trailer for the film yesterday, which shifts focus to a new character, a pop star named Skye Riley, played by Naomi Scott (Power Rangers).

As described by Paramount, "About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control." Being a pop star, you can obviously imagine Skye being surrounded by people at all times, with that level of fame likely being anxiety-inducing enough at the best of times, let alone when random people are menacingly smiling at you before harming themselves.

Most of the trailer is just people giving unwelcoming smiles, but it is just a teaser trailer, and at the very least it does offer a reminder that the film is due out later this year, on October 18. Weirdly enough, it's not the only pop-star oriented film set to release this year, as the twist-loving M. Night Shyamalan is also set to release Trap, a film about a concert being used as a setup to catch a serial killer. You know, a regular plot for a movie!