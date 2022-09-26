If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Silent Hill: The Short Message has been rated in Korea

My popcorn is ready.
News by Kelsey Raynor
Cheryl/Heather Mason in Silent Hill 3

First spotted by Gematsu, it appears that a Silent Hill title — Silent Hill: The Short Message — has been rated in Korea. This particular game has not yet been announced by Konami, nor are any platforms for the title specified.

Just in case you needed reminding of classic Silent Hill, here's the 1998 E3 trailer.

This rating has appeared rather unexpectedly, given that many of the most recent leaks were supposedly related to a remake of Silent Hill 2 or a playable teaser for some sort of mainline instalment.

The Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea, where Gematsu found the information about the rating, has the publisher for Silent Hill: The Short Message listed as UNIANA.

Now, one look at UNIANA’s track record, and you’ll find that it’s one of Korea’s biggest arcade game manufacturers. This isn’t all that the publisher gets up to, however, with a history of also developing various fighting, arcade, and MMORPG titles. In addition, UNIANA often publish Konami’s arcade machines and console games, too.

I highly doubt we’re going to see a Silent Hill MMORPG title coming to PC anytime soon, as we all know how that would go down… but this does insinuate that something Silent Hill could finally be on the way.

There are already fan theories in Gematsu's comments that this is a smaller Silent Hill title, possibly a playable teaser or mobile game, rather than a fully-fledged mainline game. And, I mean, given the subtitle 'The Short Message', it's easy to believe. However, only time will tell what Silent Hill: The Short Message actually is... we'd hope!

If you're one of the many Silent Hill fans waiting for an atmospheric fix, take a look at Codeless Games' attempt at remaking Silent Hill in Unreal Engine 5.

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby.

