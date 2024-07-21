The devs behind Silent Hill: The Short Message have a new game in the works, Niraya of ■■ - and yes, that's actually what it's called

HexaDrive, the developers behind Silent Hill: The Short Message, have a new game in the works with a bit of an odd title.

Earlier this year, Konami published its first Silent Hill game in many years, The Short Message, but the developer didn't actually make it itself. The game was actually outsourced to HexaDrive, a developer that's been making games for other studios for years, like the Square Enix published The Third Birthday, as well as the Nintendo 3DS port of Metal Gear Solid 3. Now, it's working on its very own horror title, Niraya of ■■, which yes, as of right now, is the title of the game (thanks, Eurogamer). Who knows if a full title reveal will come somewhere down the line, but we'll stick with just Niraya for now.

You can check out the trailer for the game above, which looks very early on in development, but the game's Steam page explains it in more detail. "Niraya of ■■ is a Japanese horror game inspired by the Buddhist beliefs of the Kamakura period," the Steam page reads. "The game focuses on a unique system where players "avoid" the attacks of various monsters, rather than defeating or hiding from them. This, combined with the fear of exploring eerie environments and solving puzzles, is a major draw of the game."

It goes on to note how the game "emphasises dodging" over other typical actions in horror games. You'll be playing as a "young child, managing limited stamina and using their surroundings to evade monster attacks. While being pursued by supernatural creatures, players will experience the thrill of finding ways." There's not really much more detail than that, other than the fact the main character is "cast into a mysterious realm unknown to the modern world" they must escape from.

You won't find a release date either, though it is planned for release some time in 2025. Hopefully it'll become a bit clearer what it's actually about by then!