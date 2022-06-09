Shark RPG Maneater is free this week on the Epic Games Store

The latest free game to be made available through the Epic Games Store is the shark RPG Maneater.

Released for PC and consoles in 2019, in this single-player action-RPG, you will fight to survive as a baby bull shark. Your only tools are your wits, your teeth, and the ability to evolve.

Developed by Blindside Studios, as the shark, you will come across the antagonist Scaly Pete who stars in a wildlife reality television show titled Shark Hunters vs Maneaters. The fisherman hates sharks because one killed his father.

The show pits Scaly Pete (voiced by Chris Parnell) against the baby bull shark who was inhumanely "torn from his mother’s belly."

Dueling tales of revenge between man and man-eater will play out in-game as you lead the young baby shark on its journey to becoming the ultimate apex predator. But not only will you contend with Scaly Pete, but there are also plenty of dangers lurking in the open ocean, swamps, and rivers.

Maneater will remain free on the Epic Games Store until June 16 when it will be replaced by Supraland - a title described as a mix between Portal, Zelda, and Metroid.