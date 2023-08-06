If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FINISH HIM

Reptile, Havic, and Ashrah announced for Mortal Kombat 1 in super violent new trailer

Our favourite crocodile man is back in a major way.

Reptile in Mortal Kombat 1
Image credit: Netherrealm
Connor Makar avatar
News by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on

Repite, Havik, and Ashrah have been announced for Mortal Kombat 1 in a slick and super violent new trailer. In it, we get a good look at a bunch of attacks moves, story details, and of course a glimpse at their multiple fatalities to tide us over. You can watch the trailer yourself below!

Reptile and Havik are both returning characters from the Mortal Kombat series. Reptile, a fan favourite despite their role as largely a side character, and Havik as a jobber among the vast cast of Mortal Kombat, both look to be coming back with a whole new redesign. Repite specifically has a hot new human form now, which is nice!

Ashrah too is back, but with a rather drastic redesign. Still with a mostly white aesthetic, they've ditched the hat in place of a more warrior-like look that is sure to match this new universe of Mortal Kombat.

This is the latest in a wave of new character trailers for Netherrealm's upcoming gore-ridden fighting game. With its September release date soon approaching, we're firmly in the hype-building period for the title.

This trailer was shown off at Evo 2023, the world's largest fighting game tournament and a record-breaking event this year. Revealed in front of a live crowd, the trailer got a major pop from in-person attendees watching live in Las Vegas.

What do you think of this trailer? Let us know below, as well as whether you're watching Evo live this year in the comments below!

