Ahead of an impending GTA 6 reveal, Red Dead Redemption 2 is seeing its highest Steam player count ever

A GTA 6 trailer is due out next month, but right now Red Dead Redemption 2 is seeing record high player counts on Steam.

At the time of its release, Red Dead Redemption 2 received incredibly good reviews across the board, including our own. But despite how good it might have been, it hasn't had quite the longevity that GTA 5 has, even if we're discounting the online versions of both games. Right now, though, Red Dead Redemption 2 is seeing a bit of player serge, as according to Steam Charts, the game has seen an all-time peak of 77,335 players just an hour ago at the time of writing (thanks, PCGamesN). Prior to this weekend, the previous player peak was in January of this year, with a count of 70,787.

It is important to note that this doesn't include figures from Rockstar's own launcher, or the Epic Games Store version of the game, so it doesn't reflect the total number of PC players, but it is the highest player count the game has had for a while. For comparison, though, GTA 5's all-time peak on Steam is 360,761, so it does kind of show you how much more successful it has been over Red Dead.

Red Dead Redemption 2 jumping up in player count isn't exactly hard to explain either - the game is currently 67% off on Steam for the regular edition of the game, and 70% off for the Ultimate Edition, so with such a price cut it's not surprising that everyone's flocking back to the game.

Of course, at the moment the main thing fans of developer Rockstar will be looking forward to is a trailer for GTA 6. A new trailer is promised to arrive in December, though just exactly when is still up in the air (The Game Awards is a safe bet, though it would probably steal the thunder of whoever decides to storm the stage this year).