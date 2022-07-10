Psychonauts 2 is getting a proper physical release later this year

Double Fine and iam8bit have announced that Psychonauts 2 will be getting a physical release later this year.

Earlier this week, physical games and merchandise retailer iam8bit announced that Psychonauts 2 will be getting a physical release on PS4 and Xbox One/ Series X. This isn't technically the first physical release of the game, as some that backed the game on Fig back in the day were able to secure a physical copy, but this does mark the first time the game is receiving a broader physical release.

The game has a couple of editions to choose from. There's the Motherlobe Edition, which is essentially the standard version, which you can get either on PS4 or Xbox One/ Series X. This one comes with a copy of the game, a lenticular outer sleeve, a reversible coversheet, a set of six two-side art cards, a collection of six vinyl stickers, and a digital download code with unreleased behind-the-scenes materials.

Then there's the Collector's Edition, which is the only edition currently available to pre-order. The Collector's Edition includes everything the Motherlobe Edition does, with an exclusive reversible coversheet instead.

You also get a digital download code for volumes one to three of the soundtrack, a five pin set of the feast of the sense, a trippy looking blacklight poster of Raz, another post of Raz's Archetype, another sticker sheet, and a fancy box.

Most importantly though is that for both platforms, the Collector's Edition comes with a physical copy of the first game too. Though there doesn't currently seem to be a way to purchase the first game physically on its own.

For the music lover, there were also a couple of vinyl sets announced, one of which comes with two LPs, the other with six. And a nice looking artbook that was designed by Lost in Cult that offers behind-the-scenes looks at the making of the game.

If you're wondering if Psychonauts 2 is worth giving a go, it very much is, with VG247's review giving the game full marks, and even marking it as a game of the year contender.