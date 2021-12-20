Double Fine, developer behind the critically acclaimed Psychonauts 2, has revealed it is now working on ‘multiple new projects’. Taking to its crowdfunding platforms, the developer stated in a https://www.fig.co/campaigns/psychonauts-2/updates/1498 post that it has split its teams in order to explore several new ‘ideas..’ and ‘visual styles’.

“The studio is already splitting up into various teams and starting different projects that we think you’ll enjoy. We like experimentation here at Double Fine. Every game is a chance to explore new ideas, new visual styles or gameplay, emotions, and more.”

As well as the renowned studio teasing brand-new experiences, the post also states that there is still more Pyschonauts 2 to come. From the much-anticipated Mac and Linux ports of the game to a making of documentary comprised of six years of footage, there still seems to be plenty of Pyschonauts 2 to go around.

Given the success of Psychonauts 2 and that Microsoft acquired Double Fine in 2019, it’s hardly surprising that the studio is hard at work on creating more games for Xbox and PC.

We loved the game, scoring it five stars and stating “Psychonauts 2 is fun, funny, heartfelt, and handles its themes with a deft and gentle hand.”>

Psychonauts 2 is out now on PC, Xbox and Game Pass.