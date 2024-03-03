Fallout 2, Scarf, Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop and plenty more can be yours with Prime Gaming's March update

Amazon has announced the next batch of Prime Gaming freebies, which means that come March 7, you will have eight new games to claim.

To celebrate the April 12 debut of the Fallout series on Amazon Prime, on March 7, Prime members can download Fallout 2 and start trodding across the wastelands in search of the Garden of Eden Creation Kit.

That same day, Scarf, an atmospheric adventure game, becomes available, with gameplay that mixes puzzles and 3D platforms in a beautifully crafted world where you will discover your true destiny with the help of a dragon-shaped scarf.

On March 14, utilize your detective skills to stop the dangerous foe threatening to use your past against you in the latest chapter of the hidden-object puzzle adventure saga, Mystery Case Files: Moths to a Flame.

Invincible Presents: Atom Eve arrives on March 14 as well. In it, you become Atom Eve, one of the most powerful superheroes in the Invincible universe, tasked with unraveling a mystery while balancing the dangers and responsibilities of being a superhero.

March 21 brings Pearls of Atlantis: The Cove to the service, so prepare to match magic pearls to collect the charms inside and rebuild the hidden Cove of Memories.

In the updated Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop, you will start a bus company and operate officially licensed buses from real-world brands. The game features many improvements and a brand-new game mode. You can download it on March 28.

That same day, Through the Darkest of Times releases. In the game, you lead an underground resistance group tasked with fighting the German Reich.

The final freebie arrives on March 28, and it’s Bridge to Another World: Secrets of the Nutcracker, a hidden object adventure game featuring mini-games and puzzles to solve. While visiting Drosselmeyer’s toy workshop, you find your childhood friend Frtiz is missing, so you set out to rescue her from the land of Spielland - a place you always thought was imaginary.

Prime Gaming members in the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK can also play the following games for free on Amazon Luna in March: Drift CE, Rescue Party Live, Trepang2, Chicken Assassin Reloaded, Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival, and Trackmania.

As usual, there will be plenty of goodies to claim for many of your favorite games throughout the month. Hit up the Prime Gaming website to look at everything on offer.