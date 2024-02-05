Fancy some Fallout nostalgia? Here's how some iconic Fallout 2 and 3 locations look in Fallout 4's engine

If you’ve ever wondered what a couple of older Fallout games might look like if Bethesda decided to remaster them, you’re in luck thanks to the showcases put on over the weekend by Fallout 4: Project Arroyo and Fallout 4: The Capital Wasteland.

If you’re not familiar with them, these are both modding projects that’re bringing Fallout 2 and Fallout 3 respectively to life in Fallout 4’s version of the creation engine, hopefully eventually offering people a fresh way to experience those entries in the series. Right now, you can check out the looks they’ve just offered at their versions of some iconic locations from both games via showcases at C3.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I’ll start things off with a trip back to the late nineties thanks to Fallout 4: Project Arroyo, which has been in the works since 2019. If you’ve spent any time running around as The Chosen One taking on a mission to find a GECK that’s destined to be interrupted by some rather nasty blokes in power armour, you’ll probably be able to recognise or hazard a guess at plenty of the locales shown off in this new trailer.

The big ones that stood out to me were the fact the trailer begins and ends at Arroyo’s Temple of Trials - where you head at the start of the game to claim the vault suit worn by the original Fallout’s protagonist -, a peek at Rose's Bed and Breakfast in Modoc and the sacred stone head of the Vault Dweller just minding its own business. There’s also a bit where the player’s just in fierce battle with a bunch of rats, showing the mod definitely has the game’s experience down, even if you might stand more of a chance against these critters in real-time than I generally do early on in the classic Fallouts.

Meanwhile, if you got into the series around the same time I did, this fresh look at the version of The Pitt that’s been developed by the team behind Fallout 4: The Capital Wasteland - one of whom we spoke to ahead of C3 - will definitely bring back some memories.

Hey Nifty America- the Vod on Twitch isn't ready yet, but the deep dive is available on Youtube right now! https://t.co/fmayTRIp3k Big thanks to @C3Modders for hosting the event and also big thanks to @AlChestBreach also! — The Capital Wasteland Project (@TheCapitalWast1) February 3, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

From first hearing about the place from Wernher, to waltzing into the DLC itself by crossing that iconic bridge, there’s more than enough here to get you reminiscing about collecting steel ingots and battling trogs, even if we’ll seemingly have to wait a bit longer for a proper look inside the mills and at Lord Ashur’s fiefdom of Haven.

So, hopefully that's made you want to delve back into some old school Fallout during your free time this week.

We also got fresh updates on both Fallout: London and Skyblivion as part of C3, so make sure to check out our coverage of the interesting tidbits and amusing quests that featured in those showcases. Also, give our interview with Fallout: London's weapon whiz a read if you're keen to know about some bits of the mod he's excited for players to try out for themselves once it's out.