Prime Gaming June highlights include Far Cry 4 and Escape from Monkey Island

Prime Gaming has announced its June line-up and it includes six games.

The games coming to Prime in June are Far Cry 4, Escape from Monkey Island, Astrologaster, Across the Grooves, Calico, and WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship.

In June, you can also snag exclusive content for Dead by Daylight, Destiny 2, Naraka: Bladepoint, New World, Paladins, and SMITE with more to come.

For Pokemon Go players, Prime Gaming and Niantic have teamed up to bring exclusive in-game content to the game. Over the next several months, Trainers who are Prime members can claim bundles of bonus items. This includes Poke Balls, Max Revives, and more every two weeks. The first bundle is live and contains 30 Poke Balls, five Max Revives, and one Star Piece.

Right now, you can claim items for Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Black Desert Mobile, FIFA 22, GWENT, Hearthstone, Madden 22, Rainbow Six Siege, Splitgate, and World of Tanks.

Come May 31, you can expect item drops for Call of Duty: Vanguard/Warzone, Call of Duty Mobile, Fall Guys, Lost Ark, and Two Point Hospital.

May 31 is also your last day to claim May's games Dead Space 2, The Curse of Monkey Island, Out of Line, Mail Mole + 'Xpress Deliveries, Cat Quest, and Shattered - Tale of the Forgotten King.