Prime Gaming expands library with 13 titles in June, including classic RPG Neverwinter Nights

More games for your buck.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on

Pime Gaming has announced the June lineup of free games.

The June free games with Prime lineup features 13 titles, including Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Sengoku 2, Over Top, Autonauts, Roguebook, and more.

A short video showing you what's coming to Prime Gaming in June.

On June 1, Sengoku 2 and Mutation Nation will become available, followed by Soccer Brawl and Over Top on June 8.

June 15 sees the release of The Super Spy, Top Hunter, and SteamWorld Dig 2. June 22 brings Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition, Autonauts, and Revita to the service.

Closing out the month on June 29 is Roguebook, Once Upon a Jester, and Gems of Destiny: Homeless Dwarf.

During June, you can also claim exclusive content for FIFA 23, League of Legends, New World, Rogue Company, and more.

If you are a Prime user, you can also play Batman: Arkham Knight, Citizen Sleeper, Monster Harvest, and SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition on Amazon Luna in June.

Don't forget about the May lineup, which recently expanded to 23 titles with Beasts of Maravilla Island, Calico, DKO: Divine Knockout and more.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

