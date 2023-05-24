Prime Gaming amps up May's fun by adding an additional 8 games to the mix

Amazon wants you to spend the month in gaming bliss, and it is helping in this manner by adding an additional eight titles to the May Prime Gaimng roster.

That's right: eight additional games on top of the 15 previously announced May titles.

May 2023 titles with Prime Gaming.

These eight games are available to claim today through June 26, each offering various experiences from avoiding taxes and harvesting crops to discovering magical creatures.

May additions are Beasts of Maravilla Island, Calico, DKO: Divine Knockout, Double Kick Heroes, Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, Tiny Robots Recharged, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, and Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion.

Again, these are in addition to Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition, The Almost Gone, Alpha Mission 2, Lila's Sky Ark, and others.

Log into your Prime gaming account and hit that claim button on as many titles as you can while they are free.