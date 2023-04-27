May the Prime be with you: Star Wars Rogue Squadron 3D highlights Prime Gaming's May lineup

Amazon has announced 15 titles coming to Prime Gaming in May, one of which is Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D.

Other titles include Planescape Torment: Enhanced Edition, The Almost Gone, Alpha Mission 2, Lila's Sky Ark, and more.

May titles with Prime Gamimg

You can also claim exclusive content for League of Legends, FIFA 23, Overwatch 2, Lost Ark, and other games.

Plus, Prime Gaming members can play these games on Amazon Luna this May: LEGO DC Super-Villains, Resident Evil 2, Overcooked, and Frog Island.

On May 4, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, Super Sidekicks, and Samurai Shodown 4 will arrive on the service.

May 11 will see the release of Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition, Lake, Robo Army, and Last Resort.

Kardboard Kings, The Almost Gone, 3 Count Bout, and Alpha Mission 2 release on May 18, while Lila’s Sky Ark, Agatha Knife, King of the Monsters 2, and Kizuna Encounter arrive on May 25.

Offers for the month include a Prime Gaming Bundle for Genshin Impact featuring 60 Primogems, eight Hero’s Wits, and five Bountiful Years until May 3.

Until June 23, The Elder Scrolls Online players can claim the Dragon Slayer Buble featuring the Ancient Dragon Hunter Arms Pack and Ancient Dragon Hunter Wolf Pet.

And in World of WarCraft, Prime Gaming Members have until May 25 to claim the Lil XT Pet.

There's still April content available for Destiny 2, FIFA 23, League of Legends, Lost Ark, New World, and much more. Just hit up Prime Gaming for the entire list of offerings.