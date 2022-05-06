Popular indie game Unpacking is coming to PS4 and PS5 next week

PlayStation users who have been itching to get their hands on Unpacking will only have to wait until next week.

That's because the game about the experience of pulling possessions out of boxes and fitting them into a new home will be released for PS4 and PS5 on May 10.

If you are unfamiliar with the title, it's a game about taking someone’s items out of boxes and learning about that person’s life in the process.

Unpacking starts in 1997 and moves forwards through time, and is a part block-fitting puzzle, part home decoration game where you are tasked with creating a living space while learning clues about the life you’re unpacking.

Throughout eight house moves, you are given a chance to experience a sense of intimacy with a character you never see and a story you’re never told.

The winner of 14 awards and finalist for as many awards, BAFTA's 2021 Game of the Year has a strong rating on OpenCritic and a score of 86 on Metacritic.

It was also one of the top-selling indie games of 2021 on Switch, and a gem of a game, according to VG247's Tom Orry.

Currently, you can pick it up for PC, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It is also available through Game Pass.