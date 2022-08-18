Pokémon World Championships: Full schedule and codes

The Pokemon World Championships has finally returned to an in-person event in London, and all of the action throughout the weekend will be streamed live on Twitch.

That isn't all that there is to be excited about either, given that there are going to be multiple Pokemon GO code giveaways during the stream too.

Catch the trailer for Pokemon's upcoming games, Scarlet and Violet!

The championships have already started, with things kicking off at 9am BST on Thursday 18 August. However, if you haven't had the time to tune in yet, don't fear; the event, and stream, will be running until Sunday, 21 August.

Throughout the tournament, we're going to see competitive Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokken Tournament DX, and even competitive Pokemon GO and Pokemon Unite, which are new to the lineup this year. Of course, there's also going to be tournaments for Pokemon Trading Card Game too.

Players will be competing for various cash prizes, so there's a lot at stake.

If you're looking for the full schedule for the event, you can find it on the Pokemon website, with matches for each game being held on their own specific Twitch channels, linked below.

Pokemon World Championships codes

As you're well aware by now, Pokemon GO codes are going to be dropped into the Twitch chat at regular intervals throughout the championships. So, not only will you need to keep an eye on the Pokemon battle at hand, but chat, too.

The codes will expire an hour after they have been posted in the Twitch chat so we'll be keeping track of all the new codes over at our Pokemon Go codes page.

In the meantime, a new code for Sword and Shield has dropped too - W0RLD22V1CT0RY. It'll work throughout the whole weekend and will nab you the Victory Pokémon Victini.

Pokemon World Championships Full Schedule

Here's a detailed infographic of the schedule from The Pokemon Company!

Thursday, August 18

Thursday's streams will go on from 8:30am to 5pm BST, 9:30am to 6pm CEST, 12:30am to 9am PT, and 3:30am to 12am ET.

Friday, August 19

As for Friday, you can tune in between 8:45am and 3pm BST, 9:45am to 4pm CEST, 12:45am to 7am PT, or 3:45am to 10am ET.

Saturday. August 20

Saturday's streams run at 8:45am to 4pm BST, 9:45am to 5pm CEST, 12:45am to 8am PT, and 3:45 to 11am ET.

Sunday, August 21

Finally, on Sunday you can catch the Junior, Senior, and Masters finals for both TCG and VG, as well as the championships closing ceremony.

This will run from 9am to 4pm BST, 10am to 6pm CEST, 1am to 9:30am PT, and 4am to 12:30 ET.

Will you be tuning in for any of the battles during this Pokemon World Championship? After a pandemic-related hiatus, I know I'll be checking out some of the VG and TCG games!