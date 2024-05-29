PlayStation finally confirms that long-rumoured State of Play for tomorrow

It seems that, for the longest time, rumours and reports have been pointing to some sort of Sony event taking place before fauxE3. Everyone seemed to agree that it’s going to be taking place in May.

As the month went on, however, the chances of that happening continued to diminish. Well, no more! Sony has confirmed today that the next PlayStation State of Play is indeed happening this month.

As revealed moments ago on the PlayStation Blog, the May PlayStation State of Play is scheduled for tomorrow, May 30. Expect the show to be 30+ minutes long, kicking off at at 3pm PT/ 6pm ET/ 11pm BST.

PlayStation says that there'll be updates for "14 PS5 and PS VR2 titles, including a look at PlayStation Studios titles arriving later this year," but didn't offer any more specficis than that.

Things have been quiet on the PlayStation front for a while, in part because the company simply doesn’t have any big upcoming releases to show. Sony confirmed earlier in the year that it won’t be shipping any major exclusives until at least March, 2025. Although PS5 sales are reportedly far outpacing those of Xbox’s, the platform holder revealed in its most recent earnings report that it has missed sales targets, noting that sales of the console will continue to decline further.

Though it’s yet to be officially confirmed, Sony does have one major hardware launch lined up for 2024 - that, of course, being the PS5 Pro. The upgraded console has been leaked in so many different ways, we’re surprised the company still hasn’t said a word about it. Supposedly, it’s set to launch this holiday, though considering Sony’s (and the triple-A industry's in general) slim output in 2024, it’s going to be interesting to watch it justify its existence.